Passions High at Packed Howard County ‘Sanctuary’ Hearing

A microcosm of the national immigration debate flared in Howard County’s packed government chambers Tuesday night as more than 500 community members staked a divided stand on a bill that would label Howard County as a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants.

Although the bill does little to change local law enforcement’s current relationship with undocumented immigrants, the bill drew a divided public Tuesday night.

County Council Chairman Jon Weinstein frequently interrupted testimony to call on the audience to refrain from applause, laughter and overall discord. Back and forth between two council members prompted Weinstein to call for a 10-minute recess in the more than seven-hour-long meeting.