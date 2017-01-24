White Candidate for DNC Chair: ‘My Job Is to Shut Other White People Down’ (Video)

Sally Boynton Brown, a candidate to chair the Democratic National Committee, went on a tirade against white people and their involvement in the Democratic Party on Monday.

Brown, who currently serves as the Idaho Democratic Party’s executive director, was speaking at a forum Monday for candidates running to head the DNC, along with six other hopefuls.

“Black lives matter, and it makes me sad that we are even having that conversation,” Brown said. “And that tells me that white leaders in our party have failed.”