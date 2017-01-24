Exiting Obama DOJ Tried to Kill IRS Targeting Lawsuit

On its way out the door, the Obama Justice Department made one last attempt to bury a lawsuit over allegations that the IRS targeted conservative nonprofit groups for improper scrutiny.

True the Vote, founded in 2009 to advocate for measure to ensure the integrity of elections, sued in 2013 after the tax agency had held up its nonprofit tax-exempt status for 3.5 years. The IRS argues that the lawsuit should be thrown out now that True the Vote has been recognized as a 501(c)3 organization.