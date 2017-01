UNSUSTAINABLE Wage Hike Will Deter Growth in Montgomery County

Every time lawmakers make it more difficult to hire additional people, Marylanders lose. To impose a mandatory wage hike as staggering as $15 an hour is downright irresponsible. The small business community simply cannot afford to sustain existing jobs, never mind create new ones when they cannot afford the wages. The weight of paying new, oftentimes inexperienced workers a $15 minimum wage coupled with workers currently making $15 per hour who will no doubt expect a raise, is enough to crush the small business community in Montgomery County.