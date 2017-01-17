Queen Anne’s County Deputy Hogan Returns Home After Shooting

An Eastern Shore deputy who was shot in an exchange of gunfire last month in Chestertown has returned home, his department said.
Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan returned home Monday, according to a Facebook post from Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann. The department also posted a photo of DFC Hogan with family, friends and fellow first-responders.
While hospitalized at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Hogan’s condition was the subject of regular updates from the department. A Dallas Cowboys fan, Deputy Hogan received a letter from team owner Jerry Jones while in recovery.