8 Other Extremist Outrages from Democrat John Lewis

Compared McCain to Wallace, said Romney would bring back segregation

(WND) – When U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said he didn’t see Donald Trump as a “legitimate president,” it wasn’t out of character.

After 37 years in Congress, that kind of rhetoric is in keeping with a highly partisan record of accusing all Republican presidential candidates of racism as well as calling for the impeachment of George W. Bush.

Almost glossed over in Lewis’ questioning of Trump’s legitimacy was his reasoning.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis told NBC News’ Chuck Todd in a clip released Friday. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians, and others, that helped him get elected.”