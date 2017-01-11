Maryland General Assembly Gathers Amid Politics and Scandal

Maryland’s General Assembly will convene Wednesday while juggling more plot lines than a soap opera.

As the legislature prepares to begin its annual 90-day session at noon, it is grappling with emerging scandals, partisan bickering, internal shuffling and vacant seats.

All this accompanies more standard fare, including a yawning revenue gap and expected votes to override a gubernatorial veto regarding energy policy. Lawmakers also will consider an array of issues, including prescription drug costs, limits on student testing and paid sick leave for workers.

 

READ MORE HERE: http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-assembly-starts-20170110-story.html