State Roundup, January 10, 2017

Erin Cox of the Sun is reporting that House Speaker Michael E. Busch removed Del. Dan K. Morhaim, the longest serving physician in the General Assembly, from a key health policy committee post that Morhaim held for 14 years. The shift, which costs Morhaim a subcommittee leadership post, follows scrutiny over Morhaim’s ties to a medical marijuana company and questions over whether he properly disclosed his business interests while advocating for medical marijuana policies.