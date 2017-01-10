State Roundup, January 10, 2017

MORHAIM REMOVED FROM HEALTH PANEL: Erin Cox of the Sun is reporting that House Speaker Michael E. Busch removed Del. Dan K. Morhaim, the longest serving physician in the General Assembly, from a key health policy committee post that Morhaim held for 14 years. The shift, which costs Morhaim a subcommittee leadership post, follows scrutiny over Morhaim’s ties to a medical marijuana company and questions over whether he properly disclosed his business interests while advocating for medical marijuana policies.

IMPALLARIA CONVICTED IN DWI: Del. Richard K. Impallaria was convicted last week of driving while impaired in Worcester County Circuit Court, according to court records. Impallaria, a Republican who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, is scheduled for sentencing on March 10, according to online court records, Pamela Wood reports in the Sun.

 

