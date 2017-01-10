Pugh: DOJ Consent Decree on Baltimore Policing Likely Finished This Week

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh says her administration is close to completing negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice over reforming the Baltimore Police Department.
“Our goal is to be done this week,” Pugh said Monday. “Everybody is urging that we get this done. My folks have been working overtime, till 1 o’clock in the morning.”
Activists have pushed for the city to sign the decree before President Barack Obama leaves office next week, on the belief that President-elect Donald Trump will be less concerned about forcing reforms on police.
Pugh, like Obama a Democrat, said her administration is “almost” to the “finish line.”