White House: Too Early to Tell if Chicago Beating was a Hate Crime

On Wednesday, a group of African-American teenagers tortured a white man with special needs and streamed the horrific acts on Facebook.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked if President Obama had any comment about the video.

“I haven’t spoken to the President about it, but I am confidant he would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video,” Earnest told the reporter.

The reporter asked Earnest if this rose to the level of a hate crime.

“I think it’s too early to tell. I certainly don’t want to predict where the investigation will lead,” Earnest told the reporter. “I wouldn’t speculate at this point to what degree federal officials would get involved for considering those kinds of crimes.”