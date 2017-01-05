ABC, NBC Skip White Chicago Man Being Tortured Live on Facebook by Four African-Americans

Warning: Readers may find some of the language used by the alleged suspects of violent crime disturbing.
On the Wednesday network evening newscasts, ABC’s World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News failed to inform their viewers of an incredibly disturbing alleged beating in Chicago of a developmentally challenged white man by four African-American suspects that was streamed live on Facebook.
The torturing session saw the man (who previously had been reported missing) being bound with tape and bloodied from cuts to his scalp as the suspects laughed at him and shouted “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
