State Roundup, January 3, 2017

In a column for MarylandReporter.com, Michael Collins writes that “the legislative session starts next week and I suspect it will be ugly. The legislature has a fairly comfortable pattern. Year one focuses on getting the budget done and acclimating new members. Year two is tax increases. Year three is a mixture of taxes and spending, and year four is a spending blowout in order to get re-elected . Gov. Larry Hogan threw a wrench in that well-oiled machine and Democrats are miffed. They will go to extreme lengths to portray Hogan’s election as an aberration and make him a one-term governor.”