State Roundup, January 3, 2017

BUDGET CONCERNS RISE: Concerns over budget deficits driven by hundreds of millions in lower-than-expected revenues has some lawmakers and Gov. Larry Hogan hoping this is the year the General Assembly will consider reforms to mandated state spending, reports Bryan Sears for the Daily Record. Lawmakers and the first-term governor will enter their third session together in about a week. Staring them in the face will be revenue shortfalls approaching $1 billion stretching from the current year through fiscal 2019.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2017 LEGISLATURE: In a column for MarylandReporter.com, Michael Collins writes that “the legislative session starts next week and I suspect it will be ugly. The legislature has a fairly comfortable pattern. Year one focuses on getting the budget done and acclimating new members. Year two is tax increases. Year three is a mixture of taxes and spending, and year four is a spending blowout in order to get re-elected. Gov. Larry Hogan threw a wrench in that well-oiled machine and Democrats are miffed. They will go to extreme lengths to portray Hogan’s election as an aberration and make him a one-term governor.”