In 2016, Baltimore’s Second-Deadliest Year on Record

Thirteen-year-old DiAndre Barnes was fatally shot this summer when he was out late with a squeegee, hoping to make a few bucks washing windshields, his father said. The bullets weren’t meant for him, but they ripped into him anyway, making him another bystander injured by violence in Baltimore’s second-deadliest year.
“They don’t care who they shoot anymore,” said Ronnie Barnes, the boy’s father, as he looked through his son’s left-behind baseball gear. His son had a fantastic pitching arm, he said, but that promise is gone now. “They shoot women and children and everybody.”