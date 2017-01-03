Growing Number Of Race Riots Leave A Dark Mark On Obama’s Legacy
The violent riots that broke out in Charlotte after a black police officer shot and killed a black man fall into a line of similar race-related riots that mark President Barack Obama’s legacy.
Under Obama, the number of both white and black Americans who believe race relations are good has declined, and a July Rasmussen poll found 60 percent of Americans think race relations are worse; a growing number of violent riots across the country seem to back up that sentiment.
Here are more than 10 riots that have occurred since Obama took office in 2008.