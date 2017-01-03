Baltimore Police Prioritizing Beat Cops, Officers Who Live in City — But Numbers Have Dropped

For the second year in a row, officials with the Baltimore Police Department stressed the importance of foot patrols and assigning officers to regular neighborhood beats in their end-of-year “community policing” report.

“A fundamental rule for effective community policing is having a visible and tangible presence in the community,” the report says. “Having uniformed officers on the street in the same neighborhoods makes the community feel safe while reinforcing mutual trust between police and ordinary citizens.”

 

READ MORE HERE: http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-community-policing-report-20170102-story.html