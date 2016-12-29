MICHAEL SAVAGE: Obama’s True Legacy

Welcome to The Michael Savage Newsletter, your daily report on all things “Savage.”

In today’s issue: The true legacy of President Obama, who lost 1,042 state and federal Democratic posts during his eight years, is the destruction of the Democratic Party, Savage said.

“It’s not just that Hillary lost the election. Forget the popular numbers, because I can argue with that,” he said.

“You know, what they’re all saying is, save your Confederate money, the South will rise again. That they won the popular vote, therefore, Trump is an illegitimate president.”