Report: Democrats Lost More than 1,000 Seats Under Obama

President Obama claims he could have won a third term if he had been allowed to run, but many Democrats in down ballot races haven’t been as successful during Obama’s presidency.

Democrats lost a total of 1,042 seats at the state and federal level, including congressional and state legislative seats, governorships, and the presidency, Fox News reported.

Obama’s popularity failed to bring support for his allies. Although Hillary Clinton brought out the first family for numerous campaign appearances, the country voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

The presidency wasn’t the only place that saw a partisan change since Obama took office in 2009.