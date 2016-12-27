Mall Madness Brawls Break Out Across U.S. The Day After Christmas

Usually Black Friday sales are the ones that trigger “mall brawls.”

But this year, post-Christmas sales have shoppers in a chaotic frenzy, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “shop ’til you drop.”

There were reported mall fights in at least a dozen malls Monday as shoppers sought to capitalize the day after Christmas.

Fights broke out in mall locations in Aurora, Colo., Memphis, Tenn., Fayetteville, N.C., Fort Worth, Texas, and other cities throughout the country.

