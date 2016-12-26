Chicago WARZONE: 57 Shot, 11 Fatally Over Christmas Weekend

irteen people wounded in shootings Monday morning and afternoon brought to more than 50 the number of people shot since Christmas weekend began Friday afternoon.

Eleven of the 57 people shot between about 4:50 p.m. Friday and about the same time Monday died from their wounds. More than a dozen others were listed in serious or critical condition.

The city has seen eight multiple-victim shootings, including two double homicides. One was an attack in the East Chatham neighborhood that left five dead and two wounded, and an attack in the Austin neighborhood left two dead.

Much of the violence happened in areas “with historical gang conflicts on the south and west side of Chicago,” said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department. He also referenced the department’s “strategic subject list,” which is generated daily from a computerized algorithm and assigns a score from 1 to 500 based on such factors as a person’s arrests and the activities of his associates. Those people with a score in the upper 200s or higher are considered in danger of being shot or of shooting someone else.

